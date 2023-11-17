Snowball Unveil - Vertical

Bring holiday magic to your brand with a cinematic winter logo animation. A calm snowfall builds into an explosive snowburst that unveils your logo against a textured wood backdrop. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your branding. Perfect for Christmas intros, outros, and seasonal promotions, this 3D motion graphics sting blends atmospheric particles, dramatic lighting, and smooth transitions for a polished festive finish. Create an impactful, memorable opener or closer for social, ads, and video content in minutes.