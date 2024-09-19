en
Soundwave Visualizer - Square

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Square
Electric
Spectrum
Neon
Glow
Full HD
Music
More details
Soundwave Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
9exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
2images
1text
1font
Transform your soundscape into a fascinating visual journey with our dynamic Music Soundwave Visualizer template. This experience is perfect for YouTube, social media, or live gigs, pulsing waves and bars to the rhythm of your tracks. Take customizable control with your images, text, and colors, and craft a unique music video ready to mesmerize audiences.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Blue Green
Blue Green
Edit
Red Orange
Red Orange
Edit
