Source Code - Vertical

Launch a striking, high-tech opener built for vertical screens. This template fuses code‑rain backdrops, scanline reveals, and glitch accents to introduce multiple headlines before a clean logo reveal. Perfect for technology brands, cybersecurity content, gaming channels, and edgy digital promos. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your branding, then add your logo and a website or tagline for a polished finish. With its energetic pacing and sleek terminal vibe, this intro grabs attention instantly and sets the tone for your video. Make your channel or campaign look sharp, modern, and unmistakably tech.