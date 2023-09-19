Spellbound Introduction

Transport viewers to a chilling graveyard with a moonlit sky, drifting fog, and a zombie hand reveal before your logo takes center stage. This retro film-look Halloween logo animation doubles as an intro or outro and features multiple headline scenes—moon, tombstone, and gate—leading to a dramatic brand reveal. With atmospheric clouds, bats, gothic gates, and gritty grain, it’s perfect for spooky season promos, parties, streams, or event announcements. Easily customize text, colors, fonts, and sound to match your brand while keeping the eerie horror vibe.