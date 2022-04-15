Transform your branding with a playful paint-splatter logo reveal. This painterly, grunge-inspired animation layers brush strokes and splashes over a textured paper backdrop to unveil your mark at center stage. Fine-tune colors for background, drops, and strokes to match your brand. Ideal for intros and outros, it balances vibrant color with organic motion and a clean, focused layout. Add your logo and a short line of text to create a polished opener or closer for YouTube, social content, and presentations in minutes.