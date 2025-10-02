Spooky Bounce Visualizer - Square

Bring your spooky soundtrack to life with an audio-reactive Halloween music visualizer. A glowing jack‑o’‑lantern in a witch hat bounces to the beat while circular and linear spectrums dance around it. Atmospheric particles, gritty textures, and a dark, eerie backdrop create a playful yet creepy vibe. Personalize the artist text, fonts, colors and spectrum style to match any genre. Ideal for party loops, playlist videos, horror-themed uploads, and seasonal promos across feeds and screens. Easy to brand, engaging to watch, and built to sync with your music for instant Halloween impact.