Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spooky Journey - Original - Poster image

Spooky Journey

00:43 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 5 images · 6 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Cinematic
Teaser
Shattered glass
7Kexports
rating
Deliver spine-tingling hype with a cinematic horror title sequence. This template blends cracked glass overlays, foggy atmospherics, dust particles, and glowing engraved titles to build tension. Slow, suspenseful reveals and gritty textures keep viewers on edge, making it ideal for Halloween promotions, film teasers, or dark series intros. Swap in your own media and headlines to craft a chilling narrative that fits your project. Designed for clarity and mood, it keeps focus on the center title while shards and haze unveil eerie glimpses between beats.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us