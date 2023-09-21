Spooky Slice

Turn your photos into a chilling Halloween promo with a cinematic horror vibe. This template blends film grain, fog, and bloody slice transitions with bold, spooky titles to build suspense. Easily replace images and text, tweak colors and effects, and craft a moody atmosphere that fits your event or content. Perfect for party promos, trailers, and social teasers, it delivers eerie polish fast. Designed for dark, dramatic storytelling, it highlights pumpkins, ghosts, and horror motifs while keeping editing simple and flexible.