Spray Reveal - Post

Create an eye-catching graffiti logo intro in seconds. A gritty concrete wall, sticker-style logo plate, and vibrant spray paint sweeps combine for a bold, urban reveal. Smooth slide-ins and paint splatters form a stencil-style finish that pops on social feeds and YouTube. Swap in your logo or text and fine-tune paint, paper, and background colors to match your brand. Perfect as a punchy opener or outro, this energetic look blends grunge texture with neon accents for instant impact—no footage required.