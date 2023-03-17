Spreading Ink Reveal

Make your brand feel tactile with an ink-on-paper logo animation. This grungy, painterly opener reveals your mark through organic ink bleed over a crumpled paper backdrop. The motion is smooth and suspenseful, ideal for intros and outros alike. Customize ink tones, paper tint and supporting details to match your brand. The centered composition keeps focus on your logo, while subtle vignetting and splashes add authentic texture. Perfect for channels, products or campaigns that want a handcrafted, analog edge without sacrificing clarity and impact.