Stamp Logo Reveal - Square

Make your brand unforgettable with a bold stamp logo reveal. This grunge, retro-inspired 3D motion graphic slams a circular seal onto textured paper, then flips the page to a centered CTA bar. Ideal for intros, outros, and social media, it supports multiple aspect ratios and full customization of logo, text, fonts and colors. Clean, centered composition and energetic pacing give your mark authority and impact across promos, presentations and reels.