Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Star Dance - Post - Original - Poster image

Star Dance - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Retro
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Music
278exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a nostalgic, star‑studded visualizer. A sweeping night sky, glowing horizon and iconic antenna set the scene, while circular and horizontal spectra pulse to your track. Twinkling stars and subtle rays add elegance without stealing the spotlight. Personalize text, cover art and colors to match your sound or brand. Perfect for uploads, streams, and promos across widescreen, vertical and square formats, this audio‑reactive design adds cinematic atmosphere to any genre—from chill to epic. Upload your track, tune the look, and let your sound dance across the night.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us