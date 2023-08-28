Star Dance - Post

Bring your music to life with a nostalgic, star‑studded visualizer. A sweeping night sky, glowing horizon and iconic antenna set the scene, while circular and horizontal spectra pulse to your track. Twinkling stars and subtle rays add elegance without stealing the spotlight. Personalize text, cover art and colors to match your sound or brand. Perfect for uploads, streams, and promos across widescreen, vertical and square formats, this audio‑reactive design adds cinematic atmosphere to any genre—from chill to epic. Upload your track, tune the look, and let your sound dance across the night.