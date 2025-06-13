Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Synth City - Post

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
Post
Car
Night
Sky
Urban
Retro
Light
Full HD
Music
More details
Synth City - Post - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
8exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1song
1image
3texts
2fonts
Enhance your music with a visual journey in our immersive Synth City template. Picture a lone car, headlights blinking rhythmically to the beat, grounded on a hill with a pulsating city skyline in the view. Perfect for genres like synthwave or ambient, this template lets you overlay your own text, fonts, and colors for a customizable music experience that resonates on any platform.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
With Cover
With Cover
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us