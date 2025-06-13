Synth City - Post
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1song
1image
3texts
2fonts
Enhance your music with a visual journey in our immersive Synth City template. Picture a lone car, headlights blinking rhythmically to the beat, grounded on a hill with a pulsating city skyline in the view. Perfect for genres like synthwave or ambient, this template lets you overlay your own text, fonts, and colors for a customizable music experience that resonates on any platform.
Themes (2)
