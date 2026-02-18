Synthetic Lyrics - Square

Turn any track into an electrifying lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a 3D futuristic robot in a neon corridor, pulsing electricity, and a responsive spectrum that moves to your music. Drop in your song and timed lyrics, add your logo and artist info, then tailor colors, fonts, and glow for your brand. Beat‑synced shakes and head reactions amplify the energy while clean captions keep words crisp and readable. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social posts, this square visualizer delivers high‑impact, modern style in minutes.