Synthetic Lyrics - Vertical

Turn any track into a striking vertical lyric video. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a glossy 3D robot in a neon sci‑fi corridor, dynamic electricity effects, and a configurable spectrum. Drop in your song, import lyrics, and brand with your logo and artist info. Tweak colors, fonts, glow, spectrum style and frequency bands to match your sound. Built for music releases, teasers and reels, it delivers crisp, energetic motion that locks to every beat for maximum impact.