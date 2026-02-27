Youtube intro for cooking channel
Temple Sigil - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Temple Sigil - Vertical

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Cinematic
Medieval
11exports
rating
Summon your brand from an ancient chamber with a cinematic logo reveal. This vertical template assembles a carved stone sigil under a dramatic spotlight as fog and dust drift through the scene. Customize your logo and two text lines, tune ambient light and glow, and choose from preset color styles. Add your soundtrack or use included SFX for a suspenseful finish. Ideal for intros, outros and social stories, it delivers a mysterious, medieval vibe with photorealistic textures and smooth 3D motion. Bring an epic, atmospheric presence to your content in just a few clicks.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Edit
Original
Color Style 2
Edit
Color Style 2
Color Style 3
Edit
Color Style 3
