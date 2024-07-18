en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Terrifying Surprise - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
Portrait
Kinetic Typography
Gradient
Grungy
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Education
Retail & E-commerce
More details
Terrifying Surprise - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:30
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
29exports
31 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
25fps
1image
4texts
1font
2audios
Step into the darkness and captivate your audience with our Terrifying Surprise template. Whether it's for a Halloween event or any content that demands a creepy entrance, this multipurpose reveal video will leave an unforgettable impression. Customize the video with your logo, tagline, text, colors, and fonts, and create a chilling atmosphere that resonates with your brand. With this ready-to-publish video, make your audience shiver with anticipation and curiosity.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Yellow
Yellow
Edit
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us