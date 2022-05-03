The Box Logo Intro
00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Bring your branding to life with a playful 3D logo animation. A spring‑loaded box pops open to reveal your mark with cinematic lighting, bounce motion, and a clean, minimal stage. Ideal for intros or outros on YouTube and social, it keeps attention on your logo and a short follow-up line. Easily customize colors, fonts, and timing accents to match your brand identity. Perfect for creators, startups, and businesses seeking a memorable, professional logo reveal that is simple to tailor and quick to export.
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