The Box Logo Intro

Bring your branding to life with a playful 3D logo animation. A spring‑loaded box pops open to reveal your mark with cinematic lighting, bounce motion, and a clean, minimal stage. Ideal for intros or outros on YouTube and social, it keeps attention on your logo and a short follow-up line. Easily customize colors, fonts, and timing accents to match your brand identity. Perfect for creators, startups, and businesses seeking a memorable, professional logo reveal that is simple to tailor and quick to export.