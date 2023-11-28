Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Council Of The Veiled - Vertical - Original - Poster image

The Council Of The Veiled - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Gothic
Music
Atmospheric
Light rays
1.2Kexports
rating
Transform your track with a cinematic, gothic music visualizer set inside a torchlit cathedral. Volumetric light rays, drifting fog and cloaked silhouettes build a mysterious, atmospheric mood, while audio‑reactive effects and equalizer bars move with your beat. Easily customize title and subtitle, color accents for lights and flames, and optional artwork. Perfect for dark ambient, cinematic scores, metal, and any track that thrives on moody visuals. Export in multiple aspect ratios and bring mesmerizing depth to your releases across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us