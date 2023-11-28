The Council Of The Veiled - Vertical

Transform your track with a cinematic, gothic music visualizer set inside a torchlit cathedral. Volumetric light rays, drifting fog and cloaked silhouettes build a mysterious, atmospheric mood, while audio‑reactive effects and equalizer bars move with your beat. Easily customize title and subtitle, color accents for lights and flames, and optional artwork. Perfect for dark ambient, cinematic scores, metal, and any track that thrives on moody visuals. Export in multiple aspect ratios and bring mesmerizing depth to your releases across platforms.