The Horror Story

Build a chilling trailer with vintage film aesthetics and eerie, atmospheric titles. This template layers film grain, scratches, cracked glass, and subtle fog to craft an authentic horror vibe. Use the editable title scenes and media slots to tease your story, event, or channel with suspenseful pacing and punchy transitions. Tweak colors, choose your font, and switch media looks to match your brand. Ideal for teasers, promos, and Halloween campaigns, it delivers cinematic tension that hooks viewers and leaves them wanting more.