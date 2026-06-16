The Last One - Vertical

Kick off your livestream with a gripping starting screen. This vertical design blends horror aesthetics with grunge textures, cracked glass overlays, foggy depth, and a brooding color palette. Add your logo, headline, subtitle, and social badges to set the tone and prime your audience. Subtle camera drift and atmospheric particles keep the scene alive while attention stays on your message. Ideal for creators who want a suspenseful, cinematic hold before going live—perfect for gaming, thriller content, and spooky events. Make it yours in seconds and keep viewers watching until you’re ready to begin.