The Mist - Square
25 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
24fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Open the gates to a cinematic journey with our mysterious misty forest reveal. Your message, delivered through elegant custom fonts, becomes the heart of a thrilling narrative. The Mist video template captivates viewers as they wander through an enigmatic scenery filled with fog and towering trees. Ideal for YouTube, Facebook, or any presentation, create a reveal that embodies suspense and sets the stage for your grand story.
Available formats
Themes (6)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX