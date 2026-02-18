Youtube intro for cooking channel
The Quiet Woods Visualizer - Square - Original - Poster image

The Quiet Woods Visualizer - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Atmospheric
Audio spectrum
Fog
Bring your track to life with a moody, square music visualizer. A centered album cover, responsive audio spectrum, drifting mist and perched ravens create an atmospheric woodland scene. Customize spectrum styles (bars, line or dots), fine‑tune colors and glow, and toggle ambient particles and elements to fit your sound. Subtle beat‑reactive motion and soft fades keep the focus on your music while adding visual depth. Ideal for singles, playlists and channel uploads where aesthetic storytelling matters.
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
