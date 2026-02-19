Youtube intro for cooking channel
The Quiet Woods Visualizer - Vertical - Original - Poster image

The Quiet Woods Visualizer - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Music
Audio reactive
Raven
8exports
rating
Set your release in motion with a moody, atmospheric vertical music visualizer. A grayscale forest canopy and subtle mist frame a clean central stage for your cover and artist details, while an audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your track. Ideal for story videos, singles, ambient sets, or darker indie vibes. Customize colors, particles, and spectrum behavior to match your sound and export in minutes. Perfect for teasers, lyricless loops, and social promos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Edit
Original
Look 2
Edit
Look 2
