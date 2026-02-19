The Quiet Woods Visualizer - Vertical

Set your release in motion with a moody, atmospheric vertical music visualizer. A grayscale forest canopy and subtle mist frame a clean central stage for your cover and artist details, while an audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your track. Ideal for story videos, singles, ambient sets, or darker indie vibes. Customize colors, particles, and spectrum behavior to match your sound and export in minutes. Perfect for teasers, lyricless loops, and social promos.