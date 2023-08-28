Through Sky - Vertical

Take your track on an interstellar ride with a sci‑fi music visualizer set inside a spaceship cockpit. A circular spectrum and horizon bars pulse to your audio, while a cinematic HUD, planet and starfield build atmosphere. Add artist text and cover art, tune colors for ship, planet, clouds and indicators, and let the visuals react in real time. Perfect for YouTube uploads, streaming backdrops, and album teasers—this 3D, futuristic scene turns any genre into a captivating space voyage.