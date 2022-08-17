Thunderstorm Logo Reveal

Make a high-voltage first impression with a cinematic lightning logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surrounds your mark with storm clouds, crackling electricity, and a reflective ground for maximum drama. Tweak colors, fonts, and the tagline to match your brand, and pair it with your own audio for the perfect hit. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers an epic, suspenseful punch that sparks instant recognition. Create a powerful, polished logo animation in minutes—no advanced motion design skills required.