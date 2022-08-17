Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Thunderstorm Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Thunderstorm Logo Reveal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 3 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Electricity
Outro
3D motion graphics
22.1Kexports
rating
Make a high-voltage first impression with a cinematic lightning logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template surrounds your mark with storm clouds, crackling electricity, and a reflective ground for maximum drama. Tweak colors, fonts, and the tagline to match your brand, and pair it with your own audio for the perfect hit. Ideal for intros and outros, it delivers an epic, suspenseful punch that sparks instant recognition. Create a powerful, polished logo animation in minutes—no advanced motion design skills required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Themes (13)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Edit
Original
Color Style 3
Edit
Color Style 3
Color Style 4
Edit
Color Style 4
Color Style 5
Edit
Color Style 5
Color Style 6
Edit
Color Style 6
Color Style 7
Edit
Color Style 7
Color Style 8
Edit
Color Style 8
Red Sky
Edit
Red Sky
Color Style 2
Edit
Color Style 2
Blue Sky
Edit
Blue Sky
Green Sky
Edit
Green Sky
Purple Sky
Edit
Purple Sky
Orange Sky
Edit
Orange Sky
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us