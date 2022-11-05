Title Slasher

Bring eerie intensity to your openings and promos with a horror-inspired motion title. A machete slashes through bold 3D text, leaving bloody marks across a gritty concrete backdrop under moody spotlighting. Customize fonts, colors, and messages to match your brand, and use across multiple aspect ratios for social and video platforms. Perfect for Halloween campaigns, haunted events, trailers, game intros, and seasonal promos when you need high-impact, slasher-style visuals fast.