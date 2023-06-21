Youtube intro for cooking channel
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UFO Dance - Post - Original - Poster image

UFO Dance - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Futuristic
Music
Audio reactive
Spaceship
190exports
rating
Turn your track into a cinematic, sci‑fi spectacle. This audio‑reactive visualizer places your cover art under a hovering UFO, blasting luminous beams, electric arcs and drifting particles that pulse to the beat. Tweak colors, intensity and pacing to match any genre, from ambient to club bangers. Minimal design, neon glow and subtle glitch texture keep the focus on your music while delivering festival‑ready energy. Ideal for music videos, uploads, livestreams and party screens. Bring your sound to life and let your visuals take flight.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us