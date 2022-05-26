Youtube intro for cooking channel
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UFO Reveal - Original - Poster image

UFO Reveal

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Light rays
8.9Kexports
rating
Make your brand land with impact. This cinematic 3D logo animation stages a mysterious UFO hovering over a moonlit forest, igniting a powerful beam that reveals your logo and tagline. With photorealistic lighting, lens flares, foggy atmosphere and subtle hovering motion, it’s perfect for sci‑fi themed intros and outros. Easily swap logo or text, edit your tagline, and tailor colors to match your identity. The dark, futuristic mood builds suspense and leaves a memorable impression across social videos, trailers, streams, and promos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us