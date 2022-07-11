Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Watercolor Brush Reveal - Original - Poster image

Watercolor Brush Reveal

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Painterly
Intro
Outro
Paint splash
1.1Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an artistic watercolor logo reveal. Flowing ink washes and brush splashes form a smooth paint reveal, finishing with a polished logo and optional tagline. This flexible logo animation is ideal for intros and outros across platforms. Customize your logo, tweak brush colors, and adjust fonts to suit your identity. The paper-texture backdrop and dimensional type add depth, while a gentle glint completes the look. Perfect for creators, agencies, and brands seeking a stylish, painterly opener with professional polish.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us