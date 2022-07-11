Watercolor Brush Reveal

Bring your brand to life with an artistic watercolor logo reveal. Flowing ink washes and brush splashes form a smooth paint reveal, finishing with a polished logo and optional tagline. This flexible logo animation is ideal for intros and outros across platforms. Customize your logo, tweak brush colors, and adjust fonts to suit your identity. The paper-texture backdrop and dimensional type add depth, while a gentle glint completes the look. Perfect for creators, agencies, and brands seeking a stylish, painterly opener with professional polish.