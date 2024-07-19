en
English
en
Watercolor Brush Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Intro
15-30s
Post
Paint
Draw
Grungy
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Education
Retail & E-commerce
Photography
More details
Watercolor Brush Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
30exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
24fps
6videos
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Reveal your brand's true colors with the 'Watercolor Splash Reveal'. As the camera zooms out, vibrant splashes of color dance across the screen, unveiling your logo in a stunning watercolor style. Perfect for any platform, this horizontal video template gives your intros and outros a dramatic flair. Add just your logo, and you're ready to captivate and charm your audience with a professional-grade masterpiece.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Original
Original
Edit
Color Variation 3
Color Variation 3
Edit
Color Variation 2
Color Variation 2
Edit
Color Variation 4
Color Variation 4
Edit
