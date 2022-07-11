Zombie Arms Logo Intro

Give your brand a spine-tingling entrance. This horror logo animation surrounds your mark with grasping undead hands, gritty concrete textures, and a moody overhead bulb for maximum tension. Upload your logo, edit the tagline and font, and tweak color controls to match your palette. Ideal for Halloween promos, scary channels, gaming intros, and spooky streams, it works great as both an intro and an outro. The 3D extruded logo, grunge finish, and suspenseful pacing create a cinematic reveal that hooks viewers instantly.