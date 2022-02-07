Advect Spheres Logo

Transform your branding with a high-impact 3D logo reveal built from thousands of dynamic spheres. A dense particle field parts to expose your mark in the center, set against a dark, neon‑accented environment. Customize the logo and tagline, adjust colors for spheres and particles, and fine‑tune glow and chromatic aberration for your preferred look. The energetic, futuristic style makes it ideal for intros, outros, and brand stings across tech, gaming, or general content. Quick to edit and export, this template delivers a polished, memorable identity moment for any channel.