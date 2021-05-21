Cinematic Logo

Give your brand a bold entrance with a cinematic neon logo animation. A scanning light reveals crisp edges through atmospheric smoke, while smooth 3D motion and luminous glow keep the focus on your mark. Ideal as an intro or outro, this template delivers a modern, futuristic ident that works across channels. Quickly personalize your logo and tagline, set neon and smoke colors, tune light intensity and animation density, and scale for a perfect fit. The result is a polished, high-impact reveal that elevates your branding with style and clarity.