Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Logo - Blue - Poster image

Cinematic Logo

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Cinematic
Outro
5.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a bold entrance with a cinematic neon logo animation. A scanning light reveals crisp edges through atmospheric smoke, while smooth 3D motion and luminous glow keep the focus on your mark. Ideal as an intro or outro, this template delivers a modern, futuristic ident that works across channels. Quickly personalize your logo and tagline, set neon and smoke colors, tune light intensity and animation density, and scale for a perfect fit. The result is a polished, high-impact reveal that elevates your branding with style and clarity.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us