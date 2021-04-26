Destruction Logo

Unleash a powerful brand impact with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. A central sphere builds tension, then erupts into glowing shards and particles to unveil your logo with dramatic flair. Ideal for intros and outros, this logo animation blends destructive style, smooth motion, and a moody dark palette. Customize the logo, tagline, colors, glow, and background particles to match your identity. The result is a polished, high-contrast ident that works for tech, gaming, production brands and more—delivering epic energy in seconds.