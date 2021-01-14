Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic dark logo reveal. This elegant template showcases your mark on a textured backdrop with subtle dust particles, glossy metallic highlights, and a smooth focus pull. The centered layout and refined motion make it perfect for intros, outros, trailers, promos, and business presentations. Easily customize the logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand. With a minimalist yet epic feel, it elevates production value for YouTube, social content, and commercial work alike.