Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Lightning Logo - Cyan Color - Poster image

Lightning Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Electricity
Outro
Cinematic
11.9Kexports
rating
Shock your audience with a cinematic logo reveal powered by crackling lightning. This high-impact template features 3D metallic styling, neon-electric glows, atmospheric smoke and dynamic particles for a memorable brand moment. Perfect as an intro or outro, it holds attention with dramatic hits and a clean final pose. Easily customize logo, text and colors to match your brand. Ideal for channels, promos and trailers looking for an epic, high-tech identity sting that feels premium and polished.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us