Lightning Logo

Shock your audience with a cinematic logo reveal powered by crackling lightning. This high-impact template features 3D metallic styling, neon-electric glows, atmospheric smoke and dynamic particles for a memorable brand moment. Perfect as an intro or outro, it holds attention with dramatic hits and a clean final pose. Easily customize logo, text and colors to match your brand. Ideal for channels, promos and trailers looking for an epic, high-tech identity sting that feels premium and polished.