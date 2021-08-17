Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury logo - Original - Poster image

Luxury logo

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Particles
9.7Kexports
rating
Create a premium, cinematic logo animation where metallic particles assemble and part to unveil your brand. This elegant 3D motion graphics ident features a dark, faceted backdrop, luminous glow accents, and smooth, fluid movement for an epic reveal. Ideal for intros or outros, it includes editable logo, subtitle text, and color controls to match your brand. The refined, luxury aesthetic suits gaming channels, tech brands, and high-end products alike. Make a bold first impression with a sophisticated particle-driven logo reveal that’s easy to customize and ready to share.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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Animated Backgrounds
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Extension for Adobe
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Contact Us