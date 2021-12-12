Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Powerful Logo - Original - Poster image

Powerful Logo

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Lava
37.4Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic logo animation forged over scorched earth and glowing lava. This 3D motion graphics ident styles your mark as a reflective metal plate set amid smoke, embers, and rugged rock. Customize logo and tagline, tweak heat and surface colors, adjust scale, and choose a depth‑of‑field look for extra drama. The grungy, industrial aesthetic delivers an epic opener or closer for any channel. Perfect for impactful intros, outros, promos, or channel idents when you need bold, high‑end presence.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us