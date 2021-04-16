Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vortex Fire Logo - Original - Poster image

Vortex Fire Logo

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Fire
Cinematic
15.3Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal powered by swirling fire, smoke, and embers. This epic logo animation builds through a dramatic vortex before settling on a bold, reflective mark. Tailor it to your brand with adjustable colors, lighting, background particles, logo finish, and text. Ideal for intros, outros, and stings, it delivers high-impact visuals on a dark stage for maximum contrast and clarity. Fast to customize and production-ready, this template turns any logo into a striking, memorable opener that commands attention.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us