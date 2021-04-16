Vortex Fire Logo

Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal powered by swirling fire, smoke, and embers. This epic logo animation builds through a dramatic vortex before settling on a bold, reflective mark. Tailor it to your brand with adjustable colors, lighting, background particles, logo finish, and text. Ideal for intros, outros, and stings, it delivers high-impact visuals on a dark stage for maximum contrast and clarity. Fast to customize and production-ready, this template turns any logo into a striking, memorable opener that commands attention.