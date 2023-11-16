3D Cartoon Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
17.8Kexports
Turn your track into a high-impact lyric video with a playful cartoon look. This audio-reactive music visualizer syncs subtitles, bold typography and a dynamic spectrum to every beat. A centered lyric platform, twinkle accents and geometric panels keep focus on the words while your background media sets the mood. Easily import subtitles, add your logo, and fine-tune colors, glow and alignment. Perfect for singles, teasers and uploads on any platform—just drop in your song and go.
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