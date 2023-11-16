Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Cartoon Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

3D Cartoon Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Cartoon
Music visualization
Audio reactive
Music
17.8Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a high-impact lyric video with a playful cartoon look. This audio-reactive music visualizer syncs subtitles, bold typography and a dynamic spectrum to every beat. A centered lyric platform, twinkle accents and geometric panels keep focus on the words while your background media sets the mood. Easily import subtitles, add your logo, and fine-tune colors, glow and alignment. Perfect for singles, teasers and uploads on any platform—just drop in your song and go.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us