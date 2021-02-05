3D Elegant Logo

Showcase your brand with an elegant 3D logo reveal. This minimalist animation assembles your mark from refined 3D pieces, highlighting glass materiality, glossy reflections, and cinematic flares. Smooth, relaxed motion and a centered composition keep focus on your identity, with space for a clean tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for corporate videos, YouTube, streaming, and more. Easily upload your logo, pick fonts and colors, and render a premium, professional ident in minutes.