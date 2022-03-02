Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D glow logo animation. This minimalist, neon-infused ident features extruded depth, glossy highlights, and a reflective floor for premium presence. Smooth slide-ins and a subtle light sweep deliver a refined reveal that works for intros and outros alike. Easily customize colors, upload your logo, set a tagline, and choose a font to match your identity. The dark stage and vibrant glow ensure your mark stays the hero—clean, modern, and unforgettable.