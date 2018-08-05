3D Minimal Logo

Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal 3D logo reveal. A vibrant flat background and playful geometric accents frame your logo, while quick slide-ins and subtle fades keep the pace energetic. Perfect as an intro or outro, it features a centered layout with space for key titles or a short handle. Easily customize your logo, colors, and text to match your brand. This bold, modern ident delivers high-impact branding in seconds—simple, stylish, and memorable.