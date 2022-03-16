3D Modern & Minimal Logo

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D minimal logo reveal. This clean, elegant animation assembles your logo from smooth fragments, accented by long shadows and subtle highlights. A mid-scene title and a final tagline let you deliver a clear message. Customize the background, title and tagline colors, choose your fonts, and drop in your logo. Perfect for intros and outros, product teasers, and professional branding across channels. Enjoy polished 3D motion graphics, calm pacing, and versatile styling that suits agencies, startups, and established brands alike.