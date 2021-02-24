3D Waves Logo

Create a striking logo intro or outro with a refined 3D liquid-to-glass transformation. This minimalist, elegant animation morphs from a fluid blob into a glossy, glass-like block that showcases your logo and two taglines. Customize colors, type, and timing accents to match your brand. The centered composition, vibrant gradient lighting, and subtle reflections deliver a premium, modern look suitable for any channel. Ideal for corporate, creative, or tech-forward brands seeking a clean and memorable logo animation.