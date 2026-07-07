Apex Pack - Vertical

Ignite your brand with a cyberpunk logo animation built for vertical stories. A 3D robotic crate powers up amid neon lights, fog, and reflective streets before projecting a holographic logo. Electric arcs, laser-like beams, and cinematic flashes deliver an epic hit ideal for gaming intros, outros, or channel idents. Customize colors and text to match your identity and unleash a high‑impact, futuristic reveal that shines on Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. If you need a fast, stylish, and immersive logo bumper with neon energy, this vertical design is your go‑to.