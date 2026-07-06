Apex Punch - Vertical

Charge up your brand with a high-energy, vertical intro built for gaming and esports. This template fuses bold typography, a dynamic illustrated character, neon bursts, and a glass‑shatter impact to unveil your logo and tagline in style. Use it as an intro, title sequence, or outro across Stories, Reels, and TikTok. Easily edit headlines, logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity. The fast, epic pacing and comic‑inspired visuals deliver immediate hype for channels, teams, events, and creators who want maximum impact in seconds.