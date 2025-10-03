Arcade Lyrics
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Immerse your audience in a lyrical journey with this Arcade Lyrics, taking them back to a nostalgic arcade setting. Watch magical hands swiftly type your lyrics on a classic arcade screen, surrounded by the ambiance of a gamer's haven. This video template offers customization for text, fonts, colors, and logos, fitting any music genre to enhance your song's exposure. Perfect for streaming platforms and social media.
Themes (3)
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb