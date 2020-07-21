Breaking News

Deliver urgent updates with a crisp, broadcast-inspired news promo. This square slideshow features bold headlines, clean digital banners, and smooth sliding panels that keep attention on your message. Perfect for news & journalism, social feeds, and channel branding. Customize colors, fonts, images, and your logo to match your identity, then export a polished piece that feels on-air ready. Ideal for announcements, bulletins, and quick recaps when you need speed, clarity, and impact.